Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE)

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 205.08% from the stock’s current price.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AILE

iLearningEngines Trading Up 10.1 %

iLearningEngines Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AILE opened at $5.90 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.