BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,367.50 ($30.09).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.69) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.32) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.17) to GBX 2,520 ($32.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,329 ($29.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,305.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,387.56. The company has a market capitalization of £118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,025.22, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

