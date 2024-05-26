BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,914 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

