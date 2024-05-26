BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

