BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

