Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

