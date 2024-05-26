BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

BJ stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

