Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $154.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.