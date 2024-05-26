Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $164.43 and last traded at $159.83, with a volume of 279487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.36.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.