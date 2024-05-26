Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 3.06. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

