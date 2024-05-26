Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 3.06. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 32.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

