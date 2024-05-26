Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 3.06. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
