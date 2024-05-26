Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.15. Bowlero shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 48,342 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Up 2.6 %

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

