BranchOut Food (BOF) & The Competition Financial Contrast

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BranchOut Food to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million -$3.93 million -1.14 BranchOut Food Competitors $6.93 billion $657.03 million -1.36

BranchOut Food’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food Competitors 299 1065 1324 24 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BranchOut Food and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.58%. Given BranchOut Food’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BranchOut Food has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% BranchOut Food Competitors -33.88% -58.47% -14.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BranchOut Food peers beat BranchOut Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

