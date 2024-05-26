Brian P. Regan Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) CFO Brian P. Regan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $12,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MTW stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

