BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $44.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,843,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

