Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $86,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

