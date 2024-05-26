Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

