Brokerages Set Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Target Price at $1.79

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFLI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFLI stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.84.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

