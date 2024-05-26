Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target at $15.20

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,195,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,055 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 789,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $785.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

