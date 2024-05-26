Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $153.00

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

