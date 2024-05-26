Brown Advisory Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,750,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,088,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,310,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,493.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 401,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 390,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

