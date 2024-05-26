Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $186.64

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.64, but opened at $193.88. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $197.43, with a volume of 232,807 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.14.

The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

