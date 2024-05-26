C3is (CISS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $25.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 32.33%.

C3is Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CISS opened at $1.61 on Friday. C3is has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

