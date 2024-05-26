Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Cactus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

