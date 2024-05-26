Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $11,990,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadre by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadre by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadre has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

