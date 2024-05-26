CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CAE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

