Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.40 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.90), with a volume of 49482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.86).

Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.19. The firm has a market cap of £960.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Insider Activity

Cairn Homes Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £202,766.14 ($257,709.89). Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

