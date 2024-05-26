Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Calian Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CGY opened at C$56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.38. The stock has a market cap of C$668.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$46.27 and a 12 month high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CGY. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

