California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 124.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of CWT opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

