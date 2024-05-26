Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

NYSE:GS opened at $461.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.16 and its 200 day moving average is $390.67. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

