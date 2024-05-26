Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWP stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.