Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.