Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.57 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $45.18 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

