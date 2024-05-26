Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.59 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,495,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 636.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156,880 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTE stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $23.96.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
