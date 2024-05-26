Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,983 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.