Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

