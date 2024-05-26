Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 112,808 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,808 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after buying an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

