Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 201.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

