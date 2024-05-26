Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Camden National Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CAC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74.
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
