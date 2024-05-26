Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Cameco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$35.65 and a 52 week high of C$74.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4894072 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$742,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$742,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,361 shares of company stock worth $16,144,349. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

