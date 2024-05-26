CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $830.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

