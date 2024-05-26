CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $257,425. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

