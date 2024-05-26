CEEK VR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.14 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and $3.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,191.69 or 1.00040552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00114702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05456004 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,664,044.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

