Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.