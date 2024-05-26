Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1,832.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CELH opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.