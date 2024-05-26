CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.98

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 711478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.