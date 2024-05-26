Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Centerspace alerts:

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CSR opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Centerspace by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.