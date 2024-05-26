CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.27.
GIB.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CGI from C$169.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
