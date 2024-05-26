Cheelee (CHEEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.22 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Cheelee has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for approximately $20.15 or 0.00029177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a total market cap of $389.87 million and $5.22 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cheelee

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 20.34091029 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,752,312.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

