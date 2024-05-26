China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
