China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.5 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,265 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International makes up about 10.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 1,552.88% of China Yuchai International worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.